SALT LAKE CITY — It looked like a textbook pass denial from an experienced basketball player.

But Utah cornerback Jaylon Johnson claims the move, which ensured Utah the victory against Oregon Saturday night was all football.

“Just playing DB and locking in on third and fourth down,” said Johnson, who had that key pass break on fourth down and five as Oregon looked poised to score and take the lead. “It was a lot of pressure honestly. We knew we had to make a play or step up, and that’s what we did as a unit. The D-line got pressure and the secondary made a play.”

Because of that play, Utah took over at their own 45 and rode the back of Armand Shyne, making his first start of the season, and the leg of kicker Matt Gay, who set a new school record of six field goals in a game, to a 32-25 victory.

That defensive stop began with an 18-yard rush from Oregon’s Travis Dye. A seven-yard pass gave the Ducks second-and-3 at the Utah 43-yard line. That’s when the defense made its stand.

Maxs Tupai earned his only sack of the game, which resulted in a five-yard loss for the Ducks. Leki Fotu made a critical tackle on a three-yard pass completion, bringing up fourth-and-5.

Which is when Johnson made that critical pass breakup that was the culmination of what he’d managed to do against Oregon’s leading receiver for a quarter and a half.

Ducks wide receiver Dillon Mitchell led the team’s offense with 169 yards and two touchdowns. But after he scored his second touchdown — a 59-yard pass play that narrowed Utah’s lead to five (19-14) with eight minutes left in the third quarter — Johnson was his shadow and he didn’t catch another pass.

Despite the fact that the must-win game featured redshirt freshman Jason Shelley and junior running back Armand Shyne in their first starts of the season, Johnson said, the defense didn’t feel any different about what was expected of them than usual.

“We come into every game knowing we want to shut the offense out,” he said. “We just came in and tried to do what we always do. And that’s what we did today.”

Linebacker Chase Hansen, who led the team with 13 tackles, eight of those solo, said the defense had complete faith in Shelley and Shyne.

“We’ve had to play against these guys all season,” he said. “They’ve been making the same plays. We’ve seen what these guys have been able to do all offseason. They’re just able to show it tonight. They killed it. It was cool, fun to watch.”

The Utah defense did what it could to help Shelley and Shyne if they had any nerves. Linebacker Cody Barton punched the ball out of quarterback Justin Herbert’s hand and Hauati Pututau recovered, leading to Utah’s first touchdown and a 10-0 Ute lead.

“I feel like every week, we have certain goals we’re trying to meet,” Hansen said of whether they felt the need to alleviate pressure on Shyne and Shelley. “We felt like we did want to step it up this week, and maybe help out Shells and Shyne and some of those guys that are stepping into new roles. But really we didn’t have to. They put up points and made plays, and we won because of it.”

Hansen said Oregon made plays against them because they have great athletes, but acknowledged mistakes that they would “clean up” before their next game at Colorado.

The defense had some new blitzes and new energy after a loss to Arizona State last weekend.

“The defense played well when it needed to,” Whittingham said. “They played well with some timely sacks and breakups this evening. … Coach (Morgan) Scalley Dialed up some blitzes teams have not seen. We were in a funk last week, and things happen. Our guys had a different look in their eyes.”