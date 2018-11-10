SALT LAKE CITY — A week after their demoralizing loss at Arizona State, the Utes came back on Saturday to beat Oregon, on a wing and a prayer.

Their wings. Their prayer.

Prayer is still a big part of the plan. Utah can beat Colorado next week and still miss the conference championship game, thanks to a persistent problem called Arizona State. The Sun Devils must lose for the Utes to play for the Rose Bowl. Heaven will need to intervene.

That didn’t fully happen on Saturday. ASU held off UCLA, while the Utes prevailed, 32-25. It was a game in which at least two players, well, earned their wings. The Utes switched up their look, donning feather-themed helmets in a nod to their mascot, the red-tailed hawk. It looked a bit like Oregon, the team that made feathers stylish. Oregon had its own feathered theme, etched in its chrome helmets.

The Utes prevailed on six field goals by Matt Gay and intrepid performances by former backups Jason Shelley and Armand Shyne. Everyone played into Kyle Whittingham’s shopworn-but-sincere, next-man-up theme.

So the Utes move on to Colorado next week, a place where they have been ambushed more than once. But they’ll come in knowing they have both plans and people in place.

The Utes have more answers than Oregon has trees.

“You know, we’re a real, real, real deep team,” receiver Siaosi Mariner said.

Depth is an issue with virtually every college team. They rise and fall largely on how low they can go. Within the last week, the Utes lost their two leading rushers — quarterback Tyler Huntley and running back Zack Moss — to injury. That would have derailed many teams.

Yet Whittingham and his players insisted all week that, as valuable as Moss and Huntley are, their backups are nothing to dismiss. Turns out they were right. Shyne rushed for 174 yards, including gains of 42 and 41 yards. In the waning minutes he hit the Ducks on seven of eight plays.

“I think I was decent,” Shyne said.

Shelley threw for 262 yards, one for 40 yards, and carried for 22. More importantly, he managed the drives.

“If you are first team all-state in Texas for basketball, baseball and football … you have one heck of an athlete,” Whittingham said.

That seems a growing theme with the Utes. Saturday they proved their depth is showing. The defense was closer to normal than last week, allowing 405 yards but toughening at key junctures. Britain Covey took care of the three Rs, as he always does: rushing, receiving and returning. Matt Gay had a gay old time, kicking six field goals.

Whittingham has often said his team’s depth continues to rise. It’s true. The Utes took a gut punch in falling to ASU, and a bigger one in losing the aforementioned starters. But the difference between first- and second-team players continues to narrow. Often the only thing separating them is experience.

For an offense missing two skill players, the Utes did a nice job of turning back the clock a couple of weeks. After one quarter Utah had run up 174 yards and taken a 10-0 lead. Oregon’s offense could be measured in hand-spans: four yards.

Still, the Utes only reached the end zone twice all day. But combined with Gay’s field goals — one from 55 yards — it was enough.

“That is good and bad,” Whittingham said.

Their kicker is nailing everything he tries. But they only converted touchdowns on two of eight trips to the red zone.

Shelley and Shyne didn’t make people forget injured Moss and Huntley, but they did limit the sting. Does that mean the team is still in the race? “Come on, man. We never thought for a second we were out of it,” Mariner said.

Beating the Ducks at Rice-Eccles was more than enough reason to cause their hearts and hopes to take wing.