SALT LAKE CITY — As the Utes ran off the field, following their 32-25 victory over Oregon Saturday night, a shout rang out above the hubbub that follows any contest at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

“That’s Matt Gay!”

It was a rather fitting exclamation.

On a night when the Utes received standout performances from Jason Shelley, Armand Shyne, Cole Fotheringham, Chase Hansen and Cody Barton, among many others, Gay outshone them all.

The senior kicker drilled six fields on six attempts, setting both a personal and school record for makes in a game.

“I didn’t know,” Gay said with a shrug afterward. “I didn’t know (about the record) until two minutes ago, but I’ll take it.”

The previous school record was set in 2009, when Joe Phillips drilled five field goals in a contest against BYU.

Gay’s record-setting night didn’t end with just six makes, however. He also tied the school record for points in a game with 20 — Phillips set that record against Iowa State, again in 2009.

Perhaps more impressive than either of those two statistics, Gay has now converted 18 consecutive fields goals, again bringing him even with Phillips for the school record.

“I am extremely confident right now,” Gay said. “Every kick that comes off my foot feels good. I'm striking the ball well. It is just a confidence thing right now and with the confidence I have I am going to keep rolling with it.”

“I think he is the best kicker in the country,” Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham added. “I know he got off to a slow start. We didn’t protect him at the first game or two, but since then he has been on a tear.

“He is having a terrific year. All we have to do is give him the opportunity, and he will convert.”

FOR LAUREN: The death of University of Utah track and field athlete Lauren McCluskey remains on the minds of all associated with the Utes and the football team saw fit to honor her memory ahead of and throughout the game.

First, there was a stadium-wide moment of silence.

After that, the Utah football team took the field holding aloft a flag that bore the winged foot logo created in her memory.

Finally, both the Utes and Ducks wore winged foot helmet stickers, an act that did not go unnoticed.

Jill McCluskey, Lauren’s mother, wrote a thank you on Twitter to both teams.

“Thank you to both Utah and Oregon who will wear helmet stickers today to honor Lauren.”

Thank you to both Utah and Oregon who will wear helmet stickers today to honor Lauren. pic.twitter.com/s5wtlmi4Kq — Jill McCluskey (@jjmccluskey) November 10, 2018

SCOUTING, SCOUTING AND MORE SCOUTING: As is normal for this time of year, bowl reps and NFL scouts were on hand Saturday.

The Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New York Giants, Arizona Cardinals, Green Bay Packers, Seattle Seahawks and Dallas Cowboys all had representatives in attendance.

As for bowl reps, both the Holiday Bowl and Alamo Bowl had officials take in the game.

The Alamo Bowl is the more prestigious of the two, as it pits the top Big 12 and Pac-12 teams against one another, that is after the College Football Playoff has its pick.

The Utes have never played in the Alamo Bowl, which, since 2010, has featured seven different Pac-12 teams. Only Oregon has made multiple trips to San Antonio since the creation of the Pac-12.