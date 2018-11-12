Emotions behave like a magnet.

A magnetic field is a force field that is created by moving electric charges (electric currents) and magnetic dipoles and exerts a force on other nearby moving charges and magnetic dipoles. At any given point, it has a direction and a magnitude (or strength), so a vector field represents it. How does this knowledge affect our lives?

You think your feelings are independent from those around you; no, we are all like electrons, a stable subatomic particle with a charge of negative electricity, found in all atoms and acting as the primary carrier of electricity in solids.

You think your vote is independent than the rest of the choices of other people; not so. It's because of the magnetic forces behind emotions. As such, our voting decision outcome depends which side we are closer to, the north or the south (emotional) magnetic fields. This explains why certain states always vote for the same percent to each political party's candidates. We are influenced by the so-called emotional magnetic field, something you cannot touch, but feel. The bad news is that partisan dueling social magnetic fields politics will never end, though it does not have to. We do not have to give in.

All we need is to agree enough for us to coil a few of our "magnetic political polar" ideas. When you coil real magnets, you create power and light. All it takes is for opposing views to coil enough to create real power and light for our nation and the world. Then we all can be delivered from darkness.

David Thelen

Ogden