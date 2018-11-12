A lighthearted look at news of the day:

Forget about incumbents thrown out of office or Republicans losing the House. The biggest loser last Tuesday was Lesia Romanov, a Nevada Democrat who ran for the state Assembly. She lost to a man who had died nearly a month earlier.

---

For Republicans, this may not answer the question “What would it take for you to vote for a Democrat?” But it pushes the answer into new territory.

---

Even in Chicago, it’s only the voters who sometimes lack a pulse, not the candidates.

---

Actually, given the way many politicians have been acting lately, Nevada voters may have made a logical choice.

---

Officials in Nevada will go through a process to pick a Republican to assume office in place of the deceased candidate. That may take a while — maybe even so long that people in Utah County will finish voting first.

---

You know incivility is becoming a big issue in society when the Girl Scouts sue the Boy Scouts, and it has nothing to do with stealing too many Thin Mints.

---

The lawsuit challenges BSA for changing its name to Scouts BSA, which makes it easier to accept girls, who now are eligible to become Eagles. Apparently, the Girl Scouts are not willing to concede that this is how the cookie crumbles.

---

To calm concerns among customers that MoviePass is about to go bankrupt, the company decided to send an email last week purporting to be from a cute little dog named “Chloe, the director of barketing.” Chloe basically says she has no idea what’s happening, but she sees a lot of humans working hard to make things better. If this gig doesn’t work out, she might try running for the state Assembly in Nevada.

---

I suppose if anyone could dig up much-needed money for the beleaguered MoviePass, it would be a canine, but I doubt a real director of either barketing or marketing would want to instill a visual image that suggests the company is going to the dogs.