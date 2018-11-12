I never thought I’d see Thousand Oaks in the L.A. Times, much less on national news. For reference, I’m from Moorpark, about three miles away from the bigger city. I’ve lived in Moorpark for 10 years now and only just moved to Utah for college. Despite the current distance, my deep-rooted connections with Thousand Oaks makes this recent tragedy all the more painful. I grew up with the people there. Our teams played each other in sports. My best friend lives there. And yet today, I woke up to discover that evil had taken the lives of 12 innocent people.

I was lucky enough not to have known any of those killed. After a frenzied texting spree, I found out that my family was OK, along with everyone we personally know. That trend didn’t continue for friends of friends however. Throughout the day, I learned of the web of acquaintances and loved ones that connected me to many that were in the bar that night, some of whom passed away.

My initial reaction was disbelief. A classic first reaction, and I knew it. I knew my emotions would soon come to the realization that it was all true. That people from my community had passed away because of a monsterous, meaningless shooting. When I think of Thousand Oaks, I remember home. I think of spending countless hours with family and friends. I remember hanging out at the library, going on dates, growing up, having failures and creating success. Just life. I do not want Thousand Oaks to be marred in people’s minds by the events of late.

Regardless, it is impossible to ignore the headlines I see. While this news cycle will eventually be replaced, millions of people will remember this city only as another mass shooting. It’ll always be a tragedy in their minds. Some will immediately jump to policy changes they believe could have stopped what happened. While I personally hope our leaders are successful in defending both our freedom and safety, I’m really not all that concerned with what the politicians are up to right now. I’m more interested in the normal people.

I can’t just shrug off those talking to me. I need them as much as they need me. Every single person in our community is devastated. We care greatly for the ones we’ve lost and those that will have to go on living after having lost. I’ve always thought it’s silly to ask someone if they’re all right when you already know the answer. Today, no one is doing well. The terrible actions of one individual have brought about great pain. Up until late this morning, I felt absolutely helpless. Then another person texted me back.

It wasn’t good news. Unlike the majority of my friends, this individual was personally affected by the shooting, some of their friends having died the night before. It was heartbreaking to learn and I had little knowledge of how to help this person I’d known so long. Thankfully, I was able to realize we had complementary needs — those both being a person to talk to. Though this individual was very different from me, we were close by a certain level of friendship we had before this tragedy. Being able to help them, however, brought us closer than ever.

I seriously doubt there will be any full healing for Thousand Oaks. Not in this life anyway. Those we lost were priceless, and the aftermath is like a heavy weight on everyone’s hearts. Despite this, I don’t think I’ve ever had as much love for my home as I do now. Thousands of people across Ventura have come together to help those around them, even if it’s just merely talking. People are truly loving their neighbors, and the effect it’s had is incredible. From what I’ve heard, after the call for blood donations was made, an extra location had to be set up just to properly cope with the amount of willing volunteers. People are offering service for mere strangers.

This phenomenon is not simply happenstance. Most people in America are inherently good, and this trend is especially true for Thousand Oaks. Sometimes we forget it all. We don’t look beyond people’s outward appearance, ignoring their righteous intentions. People clash, divide into groups and lose sight of what’s important.

Sometimes, however, we wake up. We remember who we are and why we love our fellow man. We ask ourselves how we can personally help. For me, a thousand miles away from home, this is all I can do.

So please, do something for someone in need. Help your neighbor. Make someone’s day brighter. Whatever you can. Just don’t let it take a tragedy to learn this.