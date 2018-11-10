OGDEN — In just its seventh season playing football, Summit Academy has won it’s first-ever state football title.

The Bears sprinted out to a 28-0 lead early in the second quarter and was never really in danger after that as they cruised past North Sanpete, 55-18, at Weber State’s Stewart Stadium on Saturday.

Leading Summit Academy were Kasey Briggs (3 TD passes and 1 TD catch), Talmage Brown (1 TD pass, 2 TD runs and a 81-yeard kick return and Astchyn Brady (2 TD catches).

Three different rushers (Chance Clawson, Brock Justesen, Trevin Morley) all reached the end zone for the Hawks in the loss.

This story will be updated.