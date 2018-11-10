1 of 18
Spenser Heaps, Deseret News
Utah Utes quarterback Jason Shelley (15) evades the tackle from Oregon Ducks defensive lineman Austin Faoliu (99) on a run during the game at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018.

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utes overcame the loss of two offensive stars to beat Oregon 32-25 on Saturday at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

New quarterback Jason Shelley threw for 262 yards and rushed for two touchdowns while new starting running back Armand Shyne had a game-high of 174 rushing yards.

Utah's defense helped the Utes to good start, holding the Ducks to just 4 yards in the first quarter. The Utes' offense continued to struggle in the red zone, but played well enough to set up kicker Matt Gay for six field goal attempts — and he didn't miss.

The win puts Utah (7-3, 5-3 Pac-12) on top of the Pac-12 South Division, just a half game ahead off USC, Arizona and Arizona State. The Utes play their final Pac-12 game of the season next week, at Colorado. Arizona State, who owns the tiebreaker against Utah, held on to beat UCLA earlier today, 31-28.

This story will be updated.

