SALT LAKE CITY — The Utes overcame the loss of two offensive stars to beat Oregon 32-25 on Saturday at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

New quarterback Jason Shelley threw for 262 yards and rushed for two touchdowns while new starting running back Armand Shyne had a game-high of 174 rushing yards.

Utah's defense helped the Utes to good start, holding the Ducks to just 4 yards in the first quarter. The Utes' offense continued to struggle in the red zone, but played well enough to set up kicker Matt Gay for six field goal attempts — and he didn't miss.

The win puts Utah (7-3, 5-3 Pac-12) on top of the Pac-12 South Division, just a half game ahead off USC, Arizona and Arizona State. The Utes play their final Pac-12 game of the season next week, at Colorado. Arizona State, who owns the tiebreaker against Utah, held on to beat UCLA earlier today, 31-28.

When asked about problems in the red zone, Shelley said: "We just wanted to give Matt Gay some field goals." — Josh Furlong (@JFurKSL) November 11, 2018

This story will be updated.