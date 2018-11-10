Alexander Marten, 14, volunteers to clean up the fall leaves at Mount Ogden Park in Ogden on Saturday. The crisp fall temperatures will continue this week with highs Sunday and Monday near 43 degrees in Salt Lake City with lows dipping down to 26 degrees on Monday and Tuesday nights. By Wednesday, the high temperatures should be in the 50s and in the mid-50s by next weekend.

See the world through the eyes of award-winning photojournalists. Click through the gallery above to view the unique images our visual storytellers captured today. Follow the official Deseret News Instagram account for more photographs and videos from the staff.