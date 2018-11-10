SALT LAKE CITY — Dante Exum first arrived in America as a teenager.

As the fifth overall pick of the 2014 NBA Draft, the wide-eyed Australian didn’t know what to expect initially as a member of the Utah Jazz.

Even the weather was completely different.

“One hundred percent the snow,” Exum described his initial shock of Utah. “Never lived in snow, never driven in snow, that was definitely the biggest one.”

Throughout his five-year tenure as a Jazzman, fans have literally watched him experience highs and lows right in front of their eyes.

From suffering season-ending shoulder and knee surgeries, to more recently agreeing to three-year, $33 million dollar extension this summer, to now being a valuable role player off the bench. They’ve watched it all.

That’s why, even after playing in a season-low three minutes of Utah’s most recent 123-115 win against Boston Friday, Exum felt it was necessary to connect with the public.

“I was telling somebody before that I’ve been here for five years, and there’s going to be no one here,” Exum told the Deseret News during Saturday’s autograph session at the City Creek Center Fanzz store.

Jim Mone, AP Utah Jazz's Dante Exum, left, dunks as Minnesota Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018, in Minneapolis. The Timberwolves won 128-125. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

“Just to have the turnout that I did, to know that the fans still love it and are still supporting me through everything I’ve been through, so I’m just really appreciative of the Jazz fans,” he added.

Roughly 250 people were in and out of the Fanzz store from 3 to 4 p.m. Saturday for Exum’s in-store signing before the Jazz hit the road for the start of a five-game road trip on Sunday.

Many people forget that Exum is just 23 years old, but being in and out of the lineup with injuries has made it tough for people to fully get to know him.

So far, through a dozen games this season, he’s averaging 7.9 points. 2.2 assists and 1.8 rebounds in 16.6 minutes, but more importantly he’s more comfortable than ever in Utah.

“I’ve matured a lot,” Exum said. “I was an 18-year-old kid coming in ,and now to be 23 and call this place home, I’ve spent most of my time here and I love it. I love the snow, the mountains and everything about it, so I’m just glad to be here.”