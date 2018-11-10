LOGAN — Utah State finished the season perfect at home as it routed San José State 62-24 on senior night at Logan.

This is only the fourth time in Utah State history that the Aggies have been perfect in Logan. It also broke its single-game total offense record set just a couple of weeks ago against New Mexico with 804. Another record fell on Saturday as Utah State beat its old single-season touchdown record of 60 before halftime, and the Aggies have two games left in the regular season.

Jordan Love set a new personal record with 491 yards passing and five touchdowns with one more on the ground for good measure. Running back Darwin Thompson also had a huge game with 140 yards rushing and a rushing touchdown to go along with 115 yards receiving and two touchdowns receiving, including an 88-yard TD reception.

The Aggie defense also had a good night against the Spartans as Tipa Galeai picked up his second interception of the season, which Gerold Bright turned into a 29-yard touchdown the very next play. Senior Deante Fortenberry also had an impressive pick as he tipped the ball to himself.

But it wasn't a completely flawless victory for Utah State. A bizarre sequence during this game happened when punter Taylor Hintze fumbled the snap, picked it up and punted the ball four yards right to Tre Jenkins. Jenkins returned it 42-yards for what must be the easiest punt returned for a touchdown in football history. San José State actually tied the game at 10 with 13:53 left in the first half.

Then Utah State scored five unanswered touchdowns and put the game effectively out of reach.

The Aggies improve to 9-1 on the season and 6-0 in the Mountain West. Utah State will hit the road for its final two games against Colorado State and Boise State.