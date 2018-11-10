Many figured the Utah Utes' game on Saturday against the Oregon Ducks at Rice-Eccles Stadium would be an uphill climb for the home team given that they're playing without both quarterback Tyler Huntley and running back Zack Moss.

That has not proven to be the case in the first half, however, as the Utes lead 19-7 and would have had more if not for miscues in the red zone on multiple drives.

For the most part, Utah fans on Twitter have expressed positivity with the developments of the half, although there was some frustration that the Utes didn't score more.

THE START

Utah jumped out to a 10-0 lead as it got a field goal on the first drive of the game and a touchdown from replacement quarterback Jason Shelley soon after that was set up by a turnover.

HANG A LONE STAR ON THAT ONE! TOUCHDOWN JASON SHELLEY!!! — Bryan Brown (@BrownbearSLC) November 10, 2018

Welcome to the house, Jason Shelley! #UOvsUTAH 🏈 — University of Utah (@UUtah) November 10, 2018

In all, the Utes outgained the Ducks a whopping 174-4 in the first quarter.

If Utah plays with this energy and aggression last week, they beat ASU.

From the dialed blitzes to the quick strike O using Covey in screens, this is such a better look. — Hans Olsen (@975Hans) November 10, 2018

Utah has outgained Oregon 174-4 in the first quarter.



Shocking? Shocking. #Ducks with work to do down 10-0. — 102.9/750 The Game (@1029TheGame) November 10, 2018

The Utes stretched the lead to 13-0 on the second field goal of the day from Matt Gay, but frustration started to creep in on Twitter, however, as Oregon cut the deficit to 13-7.

We are not going to win this game — Charles Barnard (@ccb1212) November 10, 2018

Terrible red zone offensive play calling. — Brittany G (@Fibby1123) November 10, 2018

Some order was restored as the second quarter ended, though, as Gay hit his fourth field goal of the half from 55 yards out.

Had a double take when this notification popped up on my phone...😂 Walk off 55 Yarder. I see you @MGtweetymonster https://t.co/W2VIMtBbgy — Isaac Asiata (@AsiataFive4) November 11, 2018

That would have been good from 65. — Charles Barnard (@ccb1212) November 11, 2018

I’m not sure that wouldn’t have been good from 70 😳 — Babushka (@andrew_g_utes) November 11, 2018

Are we in store for some #Pac12AfterDark in the second half?

All right, the lights are on at Rice-Eccles. It's After Dark time.



Carry on. pic.twitter.com/u7SRXhw7yT — Chantel Jennings (@ChantelJennings) November 11, 2018