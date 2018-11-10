Many figured the Utah Utes' game on Saturday against the Oregon Ducks at Rice-Eccles Stadium would be an uphill climb for the home team given that they're playing without both quarterback Tyler Huntley and running back Zack Moss.
That has not proven to be the case in the first half, however, as the Utes lead 19-7 and would have had more if not for miscues in the red zone on multiple drives.
For the most part, Utah fans on Twitter have expressed positivity with the developments of the half, although there was some frustration that the Utes didn't score more.
Utah jumped out to a 10-0 lead as it got a field goal on the first drive of the game and a touchdown from replacement quarterback Jason Shelley soon after that was set up by a turnover.
In all, the Utes outgained the Ducks a whopping 174-4 in the first quarter.
The Utes stretched the lead to 13-0 on the second field goal of the day from Matt Gay, but frustration started to creep in on Twitter, however, as Oregon cut the deficit to 13-7.
Some order was restored as the second quarter ended, though, as Gay hit his fourth field goal of the half from 55 yards out.
Are we in store for some #Pac12AfterDark in the second half?