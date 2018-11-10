MOAB — Multiple agencies are responding to an explosion at the Intrepid potash plant.

The Grand County Sheriff's Office posted details on its Facebook page that say its deputies, along with the San Juan County Sheriff's Office, Grand County EMS, and Moab Valley Fire Department, are responding to an incident down state Route 279 near the Intrepid potash plant.

The sheriff's office is asking for people to avoid the area. The Moab Sun News was reporting multiple injuries.

Intrepid manufactures fertilizer and is the country's largest producer of potassium chloride.

The Denver-based company operates three solar evaporation mines — two in Utah in Wendover and Moab and a third in Carlsbad, New Mexico, according to its website.

More information will be posted as it becomes available.