OGDEN — The South Summit Wildcats won their second straight 2A championship on Saturday with a ————————win over the Grand Red Devils.

After a close start, the Wildcats scored four unanswered touchdowns in the middle of the contest to take control and didn't look back. They led 50-13 before the Red Devils scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter as the running clock was employed.

Kael Atkinson accounted for six touchdowns for the winning side, four of which were passes to Jared Dansie. Bryant Troutt accounted for three Grand touchdowns.

This story will be updated.