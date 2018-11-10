FOXBOROGUH, Mass. — The BYU Cougars fell behind 10-0 in the first quarter but rebounded and then used a strong third quarter to propel them to a 35-16 victory on Saturday.

Up 14-10 at halftime, the Cougars extended their lead to three touchdowns in the third frame. In all, BYU scored 35 unanswered points before the Minutemen added a touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Zach Wilson finished 14 of 22 for 167 yards and two touchdowns, both of which went to Talon Shumway. Aleva Hifo scored twice and Matt Hadley added another for the Cougars.

Defensively, Sione Takitaki finished with a game-high 13 tackles to lead a strong BYU effort on that side of the ball.

This story will be updated.