The BYU Cougars got off to an awful start Saturday against the UMass Minutemen on the road, but rebounded to take a 14-10 lead into halftime.

Cougar fans certainly had some negative reactions as BYU allowed the Minutemen to score a touchdown on the first drive of the game. It got worse as Aleva Hifo fumbled the ball on Cougars' first offensive play of the day, which led to a UMass field goal.

Sooooo you can't lose to umass 2 years in a row and keep your job can you? 🤔 — Wildturkeyfartblunt (@_vwag23) November 10, 2018

Raise your hand if you are already embarrassed 🙋‍♂️ #BYU — Ryan (@ryfish65) November 10, 2018

The 118th ranked defense in college football just had a takeaway against #BYU on the Cougars first offensive play. #BYU looks asleep right now. — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 10, 2018

BYU responded after getting down 10-0, however, as it scored a quick touchdown on a drive that was punctuated by a Talon Shumway catch.

Easiest drive of the year. Nice to see — Robby McCombs (@rtmccombs) November 10, 2018

Easiest drive I've seen from a #BYU offense in years. — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) November 10, 2018

Lol UMass just shouldn’t field a defense and hope you trip over the 5 yard line. — Guy Incognito (@StaircaseWhitt) November 10, 2018

The scoring slowed from there, as another Shumway catch wound up being the only points either team gained the rest of the half.

Hey Jeff,



No matter who is lined up across the line you're not going to be able to run on them. Just letting you know incase you haven't seen the past 3 games. — Wildturkeyfartblunt (@_vwag23) November 10, 2018

TALON SHUMWAY FOR PRESIDENT — Jarom Jordan (@jaromjordan) November 10, 2018

Shumway has really emerged since Wilson became starting QB. BYU's #1 WR now — Robby McCombs (@rtmccombs) November 10, 2018

You'd never know it, but BYU is winning at the half. — Jeff Hansen (@rakoto10) November 10, 2018

Even if the Cougars' play left some fans disappointed in the first half, one UMass supporter was impressed by the contingent of BYU fans at the game.