The BYU Cougars got off to an awful start Saturday against the UMass Minutemen on the road, but rebounded to take a 14-10 lead into halftime.
Cougar fans certainly had some negative reactions as BYU allowed the Minutemen to score a touchdown on the first drive of the game. It got worse as Aleva Hifo fumbled the ball on Cougars' first offensive play of the day, which led to a UMass field goal.
BYU responded after getting down 10-0, however, as it scored a quick touchdown on a drive that was punctuated by a Talon Shumway catch.
The scoring slowed from there, as another Shumway catch wound up being the only points either team gained the rest of the half.
Even if the Cougars' play left some fans disappointed in the first half, one UMass supporter was impressed by the contingent of BYU fans at the game.