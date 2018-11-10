SALT LAKE CITY — Investigators on Saturday released the identity of a man shot and killed by police in an incident in which authorities are offering up few details.

Cody Paris Belgard, 30, was fatally shot Friday night around 8 p.m. at 800 N. Sir Michael Drive (1955 West) in Salt Lake City.

West Valley police are investigating the shooting death.

Court records show Belgard, of Salt Lake City, had an arrest record related to minor drug offenses.

Another man died Friday night in an officer-involved shooting in Ogden.

Police were called to a Walmart at 1959 Wall Ave. on the report of a man acting violently. An officer arrived and stopped the man, who was leaving the parking lot in a vehicle, according to a news release from Ogden police.

While the officer was talking to the man, the man "sped away and crashed the vehicle," police said. He then ran from the crash. Officers pursued and the man "turned aggressively towards the officers with a weapon.

"The officers tried to use intermediate force, but it was unsuccessful. Two of the officers fired their guns killing suspect," the release states. No police officers were injured.

The Weber County Attorney's Office will investigate that shooting.

Additional information will be posted as it becomes available.