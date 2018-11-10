SARATOGA SPRINGS — A man faces criminal charges after allegedly trying to kidnap a 10-year-old girl as she walked home from school earlier this year.

Efrain Antonio Jardon-Mayen, 47, of Salt Lake City, was charged Thursday in 4th District Court with attempted child kidnapping, a first-degree felony, and obstructing justice, a second-degree felony.

On Feb. 5, according to the charges, Jardon-Mayen approached a girl who was walking home from school, rolled the window of his truck down and asked if she needed a ride.

When the girl declined, Jardon-Mayen "forcefully said to 'get in the car,'" charges state.

"Scared, she ran home, and he followed her, pulling onto her street and making a multiple-point U-turn in front of her house just after she walked through her front door," according to court documents.

Police said security camera footage from a home in the girl's neighborhood shows the girl running toward her house while Jardon-Mayen's "very distinctive truck and trailer" pulls onto her street within about 30 seconds.

Footage from a doorbell camera at the girl's home also shows Jardon-Mayen's truck turning around in front of the house, police said.

According to the charges, officers found the truck a short time later at a construction site in the neighborhood and talked to Jardon-Mayen. At first, he told police he did not drive in that area that day, police said.

However, "after being confronted with the video footage, though, he admitted to having done so and to driving down the alleged victim's street looking for a place to turn around," charges state.