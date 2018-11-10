Dres Anderson is bringing his talents back to Rice-Eccles Stadium.

The former University of Utah wide receiver signed with the Salt Lake Stallions of the Alliance of American Football, the league announced Friday. He’s one of three wideouts who signed with the Salt Lake team in their latest transactions.

Anderson has bounced around the NFL since his days at Utah. He was most recently with the Dallas Cowboys, playing in a pair of preseason games and joining the Cowboys practice squad to start the 2018 season before being released on Sept. 20.

Since entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2015, he has joined six teams, including the San Francisco 49ers, Chicago Bears, Houston Texans, Washington Redskins and Indianapolis Colts. Anderson has yet to elevate above the practice squad to the active roster during the regular season.

The other two wide receivers to recently sign with the Stallions include Temple’s Adonis Jennings and Southern Mississippi’s Korey Robertson.

Anderson finished his Utah career as the program’s fifth all-time leading receiver with 2,077 receiving yards. He had 134 receptions and 18 touchdowns (17 receiving, one rushing) in his Utes career.

The 6-foot-2 wideout is the latest former Utah college athlete to join the Stallions, as the Alliance of American Football prepares to open its inaugural season in February 2019.

In addition to Anderson, there are nine other Utah college football ties who have signed with the Stallions, according to their online roster:

- Matt Asiata, running back, Utah, Snow College and Hunter High

- Tanner Balderree, tight end, BYU

- Will Davis, cornerback, Utah State

- Anthony Denham, tight end, Utah

- Tuni Kanuch, guard, BYU and Bingham High

- David Moala, defensive tackle, Utah State

- Jeremiah Poutasi, offensive tackle, Utah

- Handsome Tanielu, defensive tackle, BYU and Snow College

- Anthony Williams, linebacker, Utah State

- Steve Wroblewski, tight end, Southern Utah