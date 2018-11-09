Utah State men's tennis began its final fall tournament on Friday at the Loyola Marymount Invitational.

In singles, the Aggie netters faced opponents from Loyola Marymount. Sophomore Felipe Acosta led the way for the Aggies after a 6-4, 6-0 victory over Lucas Moreno. Junior Duro Opacic went up against Nick Borchenko, winning 6-4, 6-4. Freshman Daniel Bushamuka edged out a win against Ryan Brown, 6-2, 7-5. Freshman Mitch Jonhson went up against Cartier Juan, losing the first set, 5-7, and came back to win the final two sets, 7-6, 7-6 (7-4). Freshman Isaac Arturo Arevalo faced Lukas Moenter and came back from a 4-6 first-set loss. He went on to win the second set, 7-5, but the final set went to Moenter, 6-1. Freshman Rithvik Bollipalli had a tight match against Max Kaiser, but he lost 4-6, 4-6. Junior Sergiu Bucur also lost in straight sets to Diego Nava, 3-6, 2-6.

In doubles action against Utah, the duo of Arturo and Bollipalli defeated Russell Benkaim and Randy Cory, who are ranked No. 56 in the ITA's preseason national doubles rankings, 8-5, while Opacic and Acosta fell to Dan Little and Azat Hankuliyev, 8-0. The other duo that competed was Johnson and Bushamuka, falling short to Slava Shainyan and Mathias Gavelin, 8-5.

Action continues for the Aggies on Saturday as they will compete against Nevada in doubles play beginning at 10 a.m. MT, while they will face Utah at 1 p.m., in singles action.