PLEASANT GROVE — Police Friday warned the community about a man who has allegedly accosted several women in an area of Pleasant Grove.

The Pleasant Grove Police Department says it has received four separate reports — most recently Thursday evening — about the man from different women of incidents that occurred in the Garden Drive area.

"The suspect allegedly groped one female and pulled down the pants of another, in addition to exposing himself in the other reports," the department said in a Facebook post.

Police said they have little information about the man other than that he was wearing a red, or gray and red, hoodie or jacket during some of the incidents.

Police recommended people to travel in groups in the area and be aware of their surroundings. The incidents occurred in the evenings

The department asks people to report suspicious activity to police dispatch at 801-785-3506.