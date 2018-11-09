SALT LAKE CITY — Going into Friday night, the storyline taking the most headline time in the Utah Jazz-Boston Celtics matchup was Gordon Hayward's return to Utah.

By the end of the night, the Jazz stole the spotlight, beating the Celtics 123-115 at Vivint Arena.

Here are three takeaways from the Utah victory:

- Joe Ingles tied his career high with 27 points, including 20 in the first half as the Jazz took a 58-51 lead into the break. Ingles shot 10 of 14 for the game, including 5 of 9 from 3-point range. Four of those 3-pointers came in the first half and he added seven assists, five rebounds, a steal and a blocked shot.

- Hayward, who was booed every time he touched the ball or entered the game, had a solid night for the Celtics. He finished with 13 points, seven rebounds, an assist and a steal. While he struggled from the field, shooting 3 of 9, Hayward made all six of his free-throw attempts.

- Utah watched a one-time 20-point lead be cut to as little as four points several times in the fourth quarter. Despite this, the Jazz made several key shots down the stretch to fend off Boston, who was playing without Kyrie Irving. Ricky Rubio, who had 17 points and was one of six Jazz players in double-digit scoring, hit back-to-back 3-pointers to help Utah stay ahead, then Rudy Gobert hit a key inside bucket to make it 113-107. Jae Crowder then drilled a 3-pointer with 27.9 seconds remaining to help seal the win.

Next 3

Monday, Nov. 12 at Memphis (6-4), 6 p.m. MST

Wednesday, Nov. 14 at Dallas (3-8), 6:30 p.m. MST

Friday, Nov. 16 at Philadelphia (8-5), 5 p.m. MST