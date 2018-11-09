SALT LAKE CITY — Friday night’s 4A semifinal had the potential for epic offensive fireworks.

Orem and Pine View each scored 60-plus points in their first two playoff wins, and even though Orem was the clear favorite at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Friday it seemed logical to expect points from both sides.

Orem’s offense held up its end of the bargain with another dominant performance, but Orem’s defense made sure Pine View didn’t come close to its recent output.

The defending 4A champion Tigers racked up 412 yards of total offense in the first half and finished with 615 yards as they crushed Pine View 62-20 to advance to the 4A title game.

They led 62-7 before Pine View scored the final two touchdowns.

Orem scored on its first seven possessions of the first half, which included a pair of rushing touchdowns from Noah Sewell, Buju Tuisavura and quarterback Cooper Legas, in building a 48-7 halftime lead.

“We knew it was critical we had to score almost every single drive cause we were planning on them scoring on every single drive as well. So we were expecting a super high-scoring game,” said Legas.

It never happened though as Orem’s defense limited Pine View to 316 yards of offense total offense.

Orem jumped all over Pine View. Sewell made it 7-0 on a 33-yard TD run on the fifth play of the game, and then after Orem blocked a Pine View punt Tuisavura scored on a 2-yard run three plays later pushing the lead to 14-0 at the 7:51 mark.

Things quickly went from bad to worse for Pine View as it fumbled the ensuing kickoff and then Sewell scored on the very next play for the 21-0.

“It was huge. I challenged our team to get up by three touchdowns early, so I said let’s go score, score, score on offense and get three stops,” said Orem coach Jeremy Hill.

Sewell finished the game with seven carries for 187 yards and three touchdowns while Legas added eight carries for 115 yards and two scores.

Pine View’s defense spent much of the game trying to slow Orem’s potent passing attack, which left it extremely vulnerable to the run. The Tigers finished with 377 yards on the ground.

With the win, Orem advances to next Friday’s 4A championship at Rice-Eccles Stadium against Dixie at 11 a.m. It will be the first meeting between the teams since a preseason game back in 1986 that Orem won 38-13.

“They’re a good team, they have a lot of tradition a lot of history, they’ve been up here quite a bit so I’m excited for the matchup cause I’ve actually coached against them so I’m really looking forward to it,” said Hill.