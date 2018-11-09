SALT LAKE CITY — Two critical incidents involving police officers occurred in northern Utah Friday night.

An officer-involved shooting happened at 800 N. Sir Michael Drive (1955 West) in Salt Lake City, police said.

One person was shot, but no officers were injured.

Another critical incident involving police occurred in Ogden. Eastbound 21st Street and westbound 20th Street at 200 West were closed while officers investigated, according to the Utah Department of Transportation.

Additional information will be posted about the two incidents as it becomes available.