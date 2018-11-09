SALT LAKE CITY — The Pine View Panthers fell to the Orem Tigers Friday night, in the 4A semifinals held at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

The halftime score was 48-7 and the final score 62-20.

It was the worst loss suffered by the Panthers since September 16, 2016, when they lost to Dixie 38-7 and the worst defeat suffered by the Pine View since their 2007 4A state title game loss to Timpview (50-7).

They simply were no match for Orem.

“They just outmanned us,” Pine View head coach Ray Hosner said. “They did a great job and are a great team. They executed. Orem is a tough team.”

Even with the lopsided loss, the Panthers proved themselves capable Friday. They scored three times on Orem, via a Macloud Crowton touchdown pass to Tosh Wright, an 87-yard kickoff return by Dallin Brown and a Wright rumble.

In the final tally, Brown, Crowton and Wright each had an impactful outing. Crowton finished with 161 yards passing and a touchdown, while Wright carried the ball 19 times for 116 yards and a score.

Brown, who splits time under center with Crowton, rushed for 46 yards and finished with 167 total yards on kickoffs.

Defensively there were some standouts as well. Daylor Rymer finished with a team-high 9 tackles, as well as a first-half interception of Orem star quarterback Cooper Legas. Koa Isaacs-Katoa wasn’t too far behind with six wrap-ups, as well as a sack and a tackle for a loss. Brown even made an impact on the defensive end and finished with four tackles.

“Our kids didn’t quit, they fought,” Hosner said. “They are a good football team.”

That was clear throughout the 2018 season.

Pine View won eight games during the campaign, including two playoff contests.

The highlight of those wins was a 68-50 opening round victory over Logan, though a 45-30 preseason triumph over Highland wasn’t too far behind.

In all, disappointing semifinal loss aside, it was a successful season for Pine View.

“I’m proud of our kids, they did a great job,” Hosner said. “Every once in a while we (Pine View) have run into some bears. There was Logan, Timpview and now its Orem. It is what it is. I wish we could’ve given them a better game, but their team, their coaching staff did a great job.”

Hosner noted one final thing at the end of the game, a lesson learned from Friday’s defeat. “Everyone that plays (Orem) is going to have their hands full,” he said. “That is a great team.”