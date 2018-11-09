1 of 38
View 38 Items
Buy photos
Orem and Pine View play in 4A semifinal football action at Rice Eccles Stadium at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 9, 2018. Orem won 62-20.
Scoreboard
Orem
Pine View
62
20
See more stats »
Related Links

SALT LAKE CITY — The Pine View Panthers fell to the Orem Tigers Friday night, in the 4A semifinals held at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

The halftime score was 48-7 and the final score 62-20.

It was the worst loss suffered by the Panthers since September 16, 2016, when they lost to Dixie 38-7 and the worst defeat suffered by the Pine View since their 2007 4A state title game loss to Timpview (50-7).

They simply were no match for Orem.

“They just outmanned us,” Pine View head coach Ray Hosner said. “They did a great job and are a great team. They executed. Orem is a tough team.”

Even with the lopsided loss, the Panthers proved themselves capable Friday. They scored three times on Orem, via a Macloud Crowton touchdown pass to Tosh Wright, an 87-yard kickoff return by Dallin Brown and a Wright rumble.

In the final tally, Brown, Crowton and Wright each had an impactful outing. Crowton finished with 161 yards passing and a touchdown, while Wright carried the ball 19 times for 116 yards and a score.

Brown, who splits time under center with Crowton, rushed for 46 yards and finished with 167 total yards on kickoffs.

Defensively there were some standouts as well. Daylor Rymer finished with a team-high 9 tackles, as well as a first-half interception of Orem star quarterback Cooper Legas. Koa Isaacs-Katoa wasn’t too far behind with six wrap-ups, as well as a sack and a tackle for a loss. Brown even made an impact on the defensive end and finished with four tackles.

“Our kids didn’t quit, they fought,” Hosner said. “They are a good football team.”

That was clear throughout the 2018 season.

Pine View won eight games during the campaign, including two playoff contests.

The highlight of those wins was a 68-50 opening round victory over Logan, though a 45-30 preseason triumph over Highland wasn’t too far behind.

Comment on this story

In all, disappointing semifinal loss aside, it was a successful season for Pine View.

“I’m proud of our kids, they did a great job,” Hosner said. “Every once in a while we (Pine View) have run into some bears. There was Logan, Timpview and now its Orem. It is what it is. I wish we could’ve given them a better game, but their team, their coaching staff did a great job.”

Hosner noted one final thing at the end of the game, a lesson learned from Friday’s defeat. “Everyone that plays (Orem) is going to have their hands full,” he said. “That is a great team.”

Trent Wood
Add a comment