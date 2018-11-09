Weber State women’s basketball officially started the 2018-19 season Friday night as it defeated the University of La Verne, 105-43.

To start the game off, Weber State jumped to an 8-0 lead, and by the end of the first quarter, WSU had a 26-12 lead.

In the second quarter, the Wildcats strung together a 14-0 run that led them to a 60-20 lead at halftime.

Going into the halftime break, WSU had three Wildcats score in double figures. Shianne Johnson had 15, Kayla Watkins had 13 and Jaiamoni Welch-Coleman had 10.

Weber State never allowed the Leopards to gain any footing and held them to just 31 points going into the final quarter of play.

The Wildcats had a 10-0 run to start the fourth quarter that drove them to the 105-43 final score.

WSU ended the game with five Wildcats in double figures. Watkins led the way with a double-double with a career-high 25 points and a career-high 15 rebounds. Johnson also posted a career high with 19 points.

Dominique Williams had 16 on the night, Welch-Coleman dropped 15 points and Emily Drake had 13. Drake also contributed the game high of eight assists to WSU’s defense.

Ciara James came off the bench and had an impact on the Wildcats’ rebounding as she pulled down 12.

Weber State ended the night shooting 48 percent from the field, 25 percent from the three and 86 percent from the free-throw line.

WSU is now 1-0 on the season and will turn around and host the University of Portland on Monday, Nov. 12, at 5 p.m.