SALT LAKE CITY — Temperatures are continuing to fall as we get further into November, but have you ever wondered which part of the state is the coldest to live in?

What’s going on: USA Today recently published a list of the coldest city in each of the 50 states.

The study was originally done by 24/7 Wall St. and used data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The coldest towns were determined the lowest average annual temperatures.

Coalville was named the coldest town in the state of Utah.

The town has an average low temperature of 21.9 degrees Fahrenheit.

Average low temperature during Coalville’s coldest month (December): 4.7 degrees.

Coalville has an average of 258.4 days a year where the temperature reaches 32 degrees or below.

According to USA Today, many of the coldest towns on the list are found in more rural areas.

“Urban areas are filled with concrete and asphalt, which absorb thermal and solar energy at much higher rates than natural landscapes,” USA Today said. “Other factors like the concentration of industry and automobiles also help explain why temperatures tend to be higher in cities.”

See how**Coalville matches up** with the coldest towns in other states at USA Today.