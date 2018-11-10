SALT LAKE CITY — Thanksgiving is a time where many families gather together for a huge feast. But depending on where you live, what’s on your table could be very different from someone who lives one or two states away.

What's going on: Mental Floss recently published an article in which they shared SataliteInternet’s findings for the most Googled Thanksgiving dish in each state.

According to Mental Floss, the recipes people were searching for varied from one region to the next.

“Vermonters seem to love ambrosia salad, while Louisianans can be expected to serve up a lot of cornbread dressing. Meanwhile, residents of Maryland, Virginia, Mississippi and Illinois wanted to know how to make a copycat version of Popeye's Cajun turkey.”

Utah’s most sought-after recipe may or may not surprise you.

Most Googled Thanksgiving recipes by Utah and its bordering states:

Utah — Jell-O

Idaho — Jell-O

Nevada — Turkey

Colorado — Green Bean Casserole

Arizona — Turkey

New Mexico — Sweet Potato

Wyoming — Deviled Eggs

That’s right, Jell-O It seems that the stereotype may still hold some truth to it. What’s confusing, however, is why people need to Google the recipe for Jello when the instructions are printed on the box.

Mental Floss offered some reasoning behind this:

“Perhaps people were whipping up something like Allrecipe.com's Thanksgiving Jell-O Salad, which is made from crushed pineapple, cottage cheese, lime Jell-O and whipped topping.”

Read more about the country’s Thanksgiving favorites at Mental Floss.