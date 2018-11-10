SALT LAKE CITY — In honor of Veterans Day, restaurants throughout Utah are offering military servicemen and servicewomen a variety of deals. With the holiday falling on a Sunday this year, several restaurants in Utah are honoring deals on Monday, Nov. 12. Deals and discounts are subject to change and likely to vary by location, so it is encouraged to call ahead and double-check with a specific location.

Please note that for most of these offers, proof of service or military ID is required.

Applebee’s: On Sunday, Nov. 11, veterans and active-duty military can get a free entree from a special menu.

California Pizza Kitchen: CPK is offering a free meal to veterans on Sunday, Nov. 11. While the company is only running the deal on Sunday, specific locations, such as the one at The Gateway, 156 S. 500 West, Salt Lake City, will also honor this deal on Monday, Nov. 12.

Chili’s: Chili’s is offering a free meal from a special Veterans Day menu to all veterans and active-duty military members on Sunday, Nov. 11.

Chipotle Mexican Grill: Chipotle Mexican Grill is honoring all military personnel with a special buy one, get one free offer from open to close on Veterans Day, Sunday, Nov. 11, according to a news release. The promotion is valid on burritos, bowls, salads and taco orders.

Cracker Barrel (West Valley City and Layton): Veterans can choose between a free slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake or a specialty coffee beverage on Nov. 11.

Denny’s: Denny’s is offering veterans a free Build Your Own Grand Slam from 5 a.m.-noon on Nov. 12. Some locations may also be offering this deal on Sunday, but call ahead to double-check with your specific location.

Dunkin’ Donuts: Veterans can have their choice of one free doughnut at Dunkin’ Donuts all day Sunday, Nov. 11. Specific locations will also honor this deal on Monday, Nov. 12, such as the Salt Lake location at 217 E. 400 South.

Famous Dave's: Famous Dave's is giving veterans a free two-meat lunch combo all day Nov. 11 and 12.

Golden Corral: Golden Corral will treat veterans and current military personnel to a free dinner on Monday, Nov. 12, from 5-9 p.m.

IHOP: Veterans can stop at IHOP from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. for a free stack of Red, White and Blue pancakes on Monday, Nov. 12. Some locations may also be offering this deal on Sunday, but call ahead to double-check with your specific location.

Krispy Kreme: Veterans can kick off their day with a free doughnut and small coffee from Krispy Kreme on Sunday, Nov. 11.

Note: The new Krispy Kreme location in Riverdale, 4212 S. Riverdale Rd., will be hosting a donation day to honor North Ogden Mayor Brent Taylor, a major in the National Guard who was killed in Afghanistan last Saturday. The restaurant will serve free doughnuts and drinks on Tuesday, Nov. 13, from 5-10 p.m, and is encouraging customers to donate. All donations will go directly to Taylor's family.

Little Caesars: Veterans and active military members can visit Little Caesars on Sunday, Nov. 11, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. for a free $5 lunch combo.

Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt: Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt will give veterans six ounces of frozen yogurt for free on Sunday, Nov. 11.

MidiCi The Neapolitan Pizza Company (Orem): All veterans and active military will be treated to a free margherita pizza plus two toppings on Sunday, Nov. 11.

Mimi’s Cafe (Sandy): With the purchase of a beverage, veterans and active-duty military can get a free meal at Mimi's Cafe in Sandy on Nov. 11 and 12.

MOD Pizza: MOD Pizza will give out free pizza or salad to veterans and active military members on Sunday, Nov. 11.

Olive Garden: Olive Garden is offering veterans a free entree from a special menu, plus unlimited soup or salad and breadsticks, on Sunday, Nov. 11.

Outback Steakhouse: Outback Steakhouse will honor military servicemen and servicewomen with a free Bloomin’ Onion appetizer on Sunday, Nov. 11. Some Utah locations, such as 1664 N. 1200 West, Layton, will also honor this deal on Monday, Nov. 12.

Romano's Macaroni Grill: For Veterans Day, Romano's Macaroni Grill is offering a free spaghetti and meatballs meal to veterans and active military on Nov. 11.

Red Lobster: In honor of Veterans Day, Red Lobster will offer a free appetizer or dessert from a special menu to veterans, active-duty military and reservists, according to a news release. The offer is available on Sunday, Nov. 11, and Monday, Nov. 12. Appetizer selections include: Sweet chili shrimp, mozzarella cheesesticks, Parrot Isle jumbo coconut shrimp, seafood-stuffed mushrooms, lobster and langostino pizza and signature shrimp cocktail. Dessert options include: vanilla bean cheesecake, key lime pie, warm apple crostada, Chocolate Wave and Brownie Overboard.

Red Robin: Veterans and active-duty military can stop at Red Robin and get a free Red’s Tavern Double Burger and Bottomless Steak Fries on Sunday, Nov. 11.

Sizzler: On Sunday, Nov. 11, veterans will have their choice of a free meal including the following options: the 6 oz. tri tip steak, single Malibu Chicken or six crispy shrimp. The deal will go from 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Texas Roadhouse: All veterans and reserve and active-duty military can get a complimentary lunch from a select menu on Sunday, Nov. 11, at Texas Roadhouse from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Call your Texas Roadhouse location to double-check lunch hours.

Tucanos Brazilian Grill: Tucanos is offering veterans a buy one, get one free lunch or dinner on Monday, Nov. 12. This deal applies to all Tucanos locations.

Village Inn: Village Inn is honoring veterans and current military personnel with a free “V.I.B.” breakfast Sunday, Nov. 11. Customers can choose four items from a large selection of menu items to build their breakfast. The deal is available all day.

Wienerschnitzel: All veterans and active-duty military can present their ID or wear their uniform to get a free chili dog, order of small fries and a small drink on Sunday, Nov. 11.