Students from The McGillis School, a K-8 independent private school in Salt Lake City, rake leaves on Friday. The school's 430 students teamed up to help neighbors in the 1300 East and 700 South area combat autumn’s leaves by working in "family groups” consisting of a student from each of the school’s grades. “Our school is one founded on the values of community and doing good deeds,” Rachel Gardner, McGillis School service learning coordinator, said in a statement. “Our students love this day, as we are working together to help others outside our school community.” The students’ neighborly good was effort will be followed with hot cocoa and cider on the school’s backfield.

See the world through the eyes of award-winning photojournalists. Click through the gallery above to view the unique images our visual storytellers captured today. Follow the official Deseret News Instagram account for more photographs and videos from the staff.