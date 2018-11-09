Results from the midterm elections dominated the news this week.

Voters headed to the polls on Tuesday and watched for the results on what many suspected would be a "referendum on the president."

The results saw Democrats gain majority in the House while Republicans gained seats in the Senate.

The elections saw major wins for women and LGBT candidates. A record number of women were elected to the House, including the first Native American women and first Muslim woman. Tennessee elected their first female senator. Colorado elected the first openly gay governor.

There was also a higher number of young voters (18-29) than is normal, with 10 percent higher turnout than in 2014 — the highest number in 25 years.

Regardless of the outcomes, many were just happy for an end to the political campaigns that have been filled with divisive rhetoric from both sides.

Attorney General Jeff Sessions handed in his resignation letter, at the request of President Trump, on Wednesday.

This has led to speculation over the effect Sessions leaving will have on ongoing investigations.

As the migrant caravan approaches the border, President Trump is seeking to prevent them from crossing into the United States.

On Friday, the president signed a proclamation that will prevent those seeking entry from receiving asylum.

Troops have also been sent to the Southern borders and have begun setting up barbed wire fencing.

A mass shooting in a bar in Thousand Oaks, Calif., left 12 dead.

As the country grieves, police are still searching to determine the motivation behind the shooter, who was found dead at the site.

Thousands have lined up to donate blood and the president offered his condolences to the victims' families.

Daylight saving time ended on Sunday.