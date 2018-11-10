A Utah serviceman, Maj. Brent Taylor, who died in Afghanistan while serving his country, epitomizes the hundreds of thousands of armed-service veterans who felt "it is a timeless and cherished honor to serve in our country's armed services."

Here was a man who was a leader in his community, married with seven children, served in the Utah National Guard for the past 15 years, served several deployments in the Middle East and gave his life for freedom and democracy in both countries.

We honor him and the millions of veterans who have served our country for the past 100-plus years. The price of freedom is incredibly high to all these veterans and their families. Let us not forget to honor them on Veterans Day.

Jim Dublinski

Salt Lake City