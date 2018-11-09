SALT LAKE CITY — A woman stabbed to death behind a dumpster this week has been identified.

Meanwhile, Salt Lake City police continued to look for the man believed to have attacked the woman and left another man in critical condition.

Wednesday night, police were called to the area of 477 North and 300 West where they found Candace Rose Samples, 20, and another man with stab wounds, according to police.

Samples was pronounced dead at the scene by firefighters but was still taken to a local hospital with the other victim. The man's name had not been released as of Friday.

The search continued Friday for the alleged attacker, described only as a balding Hispanic man last seen running from the scene with a blanket wrapped around him.

Police have released few details about the incident, stating only that the victims and suspect were homeless, and the trio may have had an argument over a piece of property.

On social media, friends and acquaintances remembered Samples.

"She will be missed. May her beautiful soul rest in peace. The last year and half was one hell of an adventure I will never forget. She always made me feel young everytime we spent time together. I will always love you Candace Samples," one man wrote on Facebook.

Anyone with information on the incident or the suspect is asked to call police at 801-799-3000.