COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — The Cottonwood Heights Business Association is hosting a drive to provide items to help families at the Road Home shelter in Midvale.

Residents are encouraged to bring unwrapped items — new or gently used — to Cottonwood Heights City Hall, 2277 E. Bengal Blvd., through Nov. 30.

Items that are needed include new pillows; bath-size towels; twin, full and queen blankets; hats, gloves, coats and jackets in all sizes; socks, shoes and boots in all sizes; diapers; baby bottles and formula.