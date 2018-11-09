OGDEN — Weber State University has secured two grants from the U.S. Department of Education for $2.2 million to help improve educational programs and retain vulnerable students.

The largest of the two grants, $2.18 million, will fund WSU’s Wildcat Scholars. The program supports students who need to take both developmental math and developmental English in completing a college education. Associate Provost Eric Amsel wrote the Strengthening Institutional Programs grant, which was awarded Sept. 30.

The Department of Foreign Languages was awarded a Title IV grant for $165,000. Funds will be used to improve the university’s business language program. Department Chairman Craig Bergeson wrote the proposal and will serve as the project director.

“We will use the funds to provide training and course materials for several faculty members to design and/or revise language-for-business courses,” Bergeson said in a statement. “This will elevate courses to teach the language skills business and industry need from their employees.”