SALT LAKE CITY — Loki is back.

Disney announced plans to release a new streaming TV series based around the Marvel character Loki, the famous villain seen in “The Avengers” and “Thor” films, IGN reports.

Tom Hiddleston, who starred as Loki in the film, is set to return for the role.

Other announcements: Disney Chairman CEO Bob Iger made the announcement during an earnings call with investors. In that call, Iger announced that Disney’s streaming service will be called Disney+. Read more.

The company also announced that “Star Wars” will receive a second live-action show, starring Diego Luna, who played Cassian Andor in “Rogue One.”

Bigger picture: Rumors have existed that Disney will bring Marvel characters to its Disney+ service. The proposed series would focus on characters who never got their own solo film. Read more.

Loki and Scarlet Witch were first rumored to receive their own shows, according to Entertainment Weekly.

More recently, “Avengers” characters Falcon and Winter Soldier were rumored to receive their own shows. In fact, Malcolm Spellman, the writer and producer of “Empire,” is slated to return for those shows, Variety reports.

For those shows, it’s unclear if Anthony Mackie, who plays Falcon, and Sebastian Stan, who plays Winter Soldier, will return for the roles.