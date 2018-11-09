SALT LAKE CITY — Disney announced a new Star Wars live-action TV series Thursday, which will launch with its Disney+ streaming service, which I reported on yesterday.

Actor Diego Luna has agreed to star in the new show, which will serve as a prequel to “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.”

Luna previously played the rebel spy Cassian Andor in “Rogue One.” He helped Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) steal Death Star plans.

This series will show the early days of the Rebellion, which eventually toppled the Empire in the Star Wars universe.

Luna said in a statement that he’s excited for the new role, according to The Huffington Post.

“I have so many memories of the great work we did together and the relationships I made throughout the journey,” he said in a statement. “We have a fantastic adventure ahead of us, and this new exciting format will give us the chance to explore this character more deeply.”

No release date has been announced, but production will begin next year. Flashback: Back in October, I reported that Disney will soon have a separate live-action TV series called “The Mandalorian,” which will center on a Boba Fett-like character in the post-”Return of the Jedi” era of the Star Wars universe.

Bigger picture: Disney’s new Disney+ service is expected to rival Netflix in the streaming video service field. Disney understands the company is already behind its competitors, such as Netflix, Hulu and Amazon, and hopes its established brands can help make up lost ground, Variety reports.

Pixar and Marvel may also be involved in the future for Disney+. The company confirmed a separate series based around Marvel’s Loki, starring Tom Hiddleston, on Thursday, too.