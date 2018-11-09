SALT LAKE CITY — A man already charged this year with punching a police officer and an inmate at the Salt Lake County Jail has now been charged with stabbing another man at the Volunteers of America Youth Resource Center.

Anthony Brandon Oliva-Olsten, 22, of Salt Lake City, who has the moniker "Sharkboy," according to court records, was charged Friday in 3rd District Court with aggravated assault and obstructing justice, both third-degree felonies.

On Aug. 11, Oliva-Olsten stabbed a man in the stomach at the VOA, 888 S. 400 West, then threw the knife into a nearby parking lot and ran away, according to charging documents.

The stabbing was one of several violent episodes allegedly involving Oliva-Olsten this year.

On Aug. 3, he was arrested for assault after allegedly punching his roommate, according to a Salt Lake County Jail report.

While being booked into the jail on Aug. 4, Oliva-Olsten immediately dropped the items he was carrying as he entered a cell and saw his assigned cellmate, stated he wasn't "rooming with no blacks" and punched the other man in the jaw several times, according to court documents. Oliva-Olsten was charged in that incident with assault by a prisoner, a third-degree felony.

On Oct. 1, a Cache County sheriff's deputy spotted Oliva-Olsten speeding down Sardine Canyon at more than 100 mph, according to court records. When he was pulled over, the deputy found the man's father in the passenger seat "extremely intoxicated" and Oliva-Olsten told the deputy he did not have a license, charging documents state.

While attempting to place Oliva-Olsten in handcuffs, the deputy was punched in the throat, the charges state.