SALT LAKE CITY — Permits to cut Christmas trees in the Fishlake National Forest will go on sale Tuesday at ranger district offices and local vendors. Permits are $10.

• Richfield Ranger District, 115 E. 900 North, 435-896-9233: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

• Fremont River Ranger District, 138 S. Main, Loa, 435-836-2811: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. The Fish Lake Basin Recreation Area, including Johnson Valley, is closed to tree cutting from the forest boundary on the west to Zedds Meadow on the east. Cutting ponderosa pine is prohibited except on the Boulder Mountain of the Fremont River Ranger District.

• Fillmore Ranger District, 390 S. Main, 435-743-5721: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, through Nov. 21, and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday Nov. 17, 24, Dec. 1 and Dec. 8. Limit is one permit per household. Suggested cutting areas are Whiskey Creek, John Williams Canyon, Chalk Creek, Meadow Canyon, Cove Fort, Willow Creek, and Wild Goose Canyon. Oak Creek Canyon is closed to live tree cutting.

• Beaver Ranger District, 575 S. Main, 435-438-2436: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Blue spruce trees may not be cut. Tree cutting is not allowed in the Merchant Valley Summer Home area or along the visible edge of state Route 153.

• Beaver Sports and Pawn, 91 N. Main, Beaver: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. , Monday through Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

• Fishlake Lumber, 1627 N. S.R. 357, Beaver: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.

• Piute County Sheriff Office, 550 N. Main, Junction: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.

• Don’s Sinclair, 215 W. Main, Salina: Monday-Saturday.

• Larsen’s Ace Hardware, 1155 S. S.R. 118, Richfield: Monday-Saturday.

• Jorgensen’s, 980 S. Cove View Road, Richfield: Monday-Saturday.

The Fishlake National Forest will issue a free Christmas tree permit for fourth-graders with an Every Kid in a Park pass while supplies last. Instructions on how fourth graders can obtain pass or voucher is available at everykidinapark.gov.

The Forest Service is also reminding people to be prepared for winter weather. Trees must always be cut close to the ground leaving the stump no higher than 6 inches, and cutting is not allowed within 200 feet of riparian areas, roads, campgrounds, picnic areas, administrative sites, summer home areas or within designated closed areas shown on tree cutting maps.