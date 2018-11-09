SALT LAKE CITY — Permits to cut Christmas trees in the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forests will go on sale Nov. 16 at ranger district offices and local vendors.

Permits are $10 with one permit per household, and allow up to a 20-foot tree. Any species of tree may be cut, but lodgepole pine is the main species in the area.

• Evanston Ranger District, 1565 Wyoming 150, Suite A, Evanston: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

• Bear River Lodge, 30 miles south of Evanston on the Mirror Lake Highway, 435-642-6289: Call for operating hours.

Last Chance Sinclair fuel station, 49 Aspen Grove Drive E., Evanston, 307-789-6872: Call for operating hours.

• Mountain View Ranger District, 321 Wyoming 414, Mountain View, 307-782-6555: 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.

• Benedict Thriftway Store, 950 N., Wyoming 414, Mountain View, 307-782-3581: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Access to the Mountain View Ranger District may require four-wheel drive or the use of snow machines, skis or snowshoes during this time of year.