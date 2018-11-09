WEST VALLEY CITY — Two people have been arrested in connection with the case of a man who thought he was meeting a woman in a parking lot, but instead was carjacked, according to police.

Reyna Pinedo Ortiz, and Shanece Hayes, both 24 and from Salt Lake City, were arrested for investigation of aggravated robbery and booked into the Salt Lake County Jail.

About 5 a.m. Tuesday, a man met a woman on a social media app and told police he "was lured by sexual promises" to an apartment at 4000 S. Redwood, according to a jail report. When he got there, he met Hayes who allegedly told him her friend, Ortiz, was willing to also participate, the report states.

But when they went into the apartment, the "victim was held at knifepoint by one of three Hispanic males, as his wallet, phone and car keys were taken," according to the report.

West Valley police say the apartment where the robbery occurred was supposed to be vacant.

Later that evening, detectives said they observed the two women get out of the man's stolen car at the same apartment complex. Although the women denied planning the robbery, Hayes "admitted they ran errands throughout the day with the stolen vehicle," the report states.

As of Friday, police were still looking for the three men.