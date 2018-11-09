SALT LAKE CITY — Imagine Dragons dropped a new album today and it’s already getting strong reviews from entertainment reporters nationwide.

The Associated Press writes that with “Origins” the band “delivers again” but in different ways than their past work. "Origins" is “supposed to be a sister companion to last year’s monster ‘Evolve’ and it’s an intriguing follow-up, offering more textures and sonic experiments. If ‘Evolve’ was the band stalking around as an arena powerhouse, ‘Origins’ is their quirky little sister, making cool stuff in her bedroom.”

Billboard’s review states that "Origins'" single “Bad Liar” is largely about masking pain.

“The rock ballad carries a lyrical heaviness similar to the band’s 2012 hit ‘Demons’ from their debut release, with frontman Dan Reynolds simmering on the struggles that accompany hiding pain from a lover,” according to the review.

Independent’s review writes that the album is an example of Reynolds flexing “his songwriting muscles” since the album is a mix of songs about issues close to Reynolds and the band, but, according to reviewer Roisin O'Connor, stays true to the band's pop beginnings.

“Frontman Dan Reynolds has clearly been working out those pop writing muscles — he deals in songs that don’t try to trick the band’s young fanbase with pretentious metaphors. Most of his lyrics feel deeply personal, perhaps because they’re based on his own experiences or tackle issues he feels passionately about,” O'Connor writes.

Newsday’s review says "Origins" shows that the band is maturing, specifically citing the lyrics in the single "Bad Liar" about a parent trying to comfort their children. Reviewer Glenn Gamboa concluded by stating, "It’s no wonder that 'Origins' sounds like the start of something even bigger for Imagine Dragons."

“It’s impressive to hear them try new things, like the bouncy pop of ‘Zero,’ which uses the upbeat music to offer support for the seriousness raised in the chorus of ‘Let me tell you what it’s like to be a zero, zero,’” according to Gamboa.

Newsweek interviewed Reynolds, who said his divorce earlier this year from Aja Volkman (although they have since revealed that they are dating again) inspired some of "Origins'" tracks. “This past year has been so tumultuous,” Reynolds told Newsweek. “High highs, low lows. It really created a perfect environment for creating. Often times when I'm bored or life is vanilla, I find myself having a hard time creating music. It's been a really intense year, so it just felt natural to create another album.”

Of "Origins," Newsweek's Kelly Wynne wrote: