SYRACUSE — Formal charges were filed Friday against a Salt Lake police officer accused of offering up child pornography from his house.

Jonathan Issac Dew, 39, of Syracuse, is charged in Farmington's 2nd District Court with four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, a second-degree felony.

The investigation began Oct. 20 when the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force discovered that a computer in Syracuse was "using sophisticated software to offer (child pornography) for download," according to charging documents.

On Wednesday, investigators served a search warrant at Dew's home. They found a laptop in his closet that his wife told investigators she thought didn't work, the charges state. Four files of child pornography were found on the device, according to court documents.

Prosecutors with the Utah Attorney General's Office noted that "Dew is also a police officer with access to sophisticated software and encryption capable of concealing additional crimes."

The Salt Lake City Police Department announced Thursday that Dew, a 12-year veteran with the department, had been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the criminal case and an internal investigation.

Prosecutors asked that Dew be held on $500,000 bail. Investigators believe he poses a high risk because there are children in his house, family members said he suffers from depression, and a firearm was "located in almost every room of the residence," according to the changes.

If he is able to post bail, prosecutors have asked a judge to order that Dew not be allowed to access the internet or have contact with anyone under 18.

Prosecutors have indicated they'll seek forfeiture of property if Dew is convicted, specifically Dew's laptop and other electronic devices.