SALT LAKE CITY — The Backstreet Boys are not only back, they are headed to Utah's Vivint Arena.

Touting their "DNA World Tour" as their biggest arena tour in 18 years, the Backstreet Boys announced Friday they will first tour Europe before landing in the U.S., kicking off their national tour in Washington, D.C., next July. They'll head out West with a stop at Salt Lake's Vivint Arena on Aug. 7.

Okay, here we go…. #DNAWorldTour 2019! Our tenth album #BSBDNA out January 25th! Thank you all for coming on this journey. Things are about to get interesting!!!!!! Get all the details on https://t.co/hfKjQlfxDf pic.twitter.com/bii6PY4pZC — Backstreet Boys (@backstreetboys) November 9, 2018

The popular '90s five-member boy band, which includes Howie Dorough, Nick Carter, A.J. McLean, Kevin Richardson and Brian Littrell, also announced their new album, "DNA," will drop Jan. 25, 2019. "DNA" is the group's 10th studio album and their first album since 2013's "In a World Like This." They released the single "Chances," by Shawn Mendes and Ryan Tedder, on Friday.

Tickets for the "DNA World Tour" go on sale Wednesday, Nov. 14, at LiveNation.com and ticketmaster.com. Every ticket purchased for the U.S. tour will include a physical copy of "DNA."

“When this group started 26 years ago — and through all the highs and lows of our career – we’ve had to learn it wasn’t about us as individuals but about what’s best for the group,” Dorough said in a news release.

The "DNA World Tour" will conclude the Backstreet Boys' Las Vegas residency, where they have been playing Planet Hollywood's Zappos Theater since March 2017.

“Vegas has been amazing and these next set of dates are going to be a party,” Dorough said in the release. “Then it’s time for us to visit our fans all over the world.”

Featuring songs written by Andy Grammer, Stuart Crichton, Lauv and Mike Sabbath, "DNA" is based on the Backstreet Boys' own DNA, which they each had analyzed to see what they each bring to the group.

“That’s what I love about this album,” Richardson said in the release. “We were able to bring all of our influences and styles into one coherent piece of work. These songs are a great representation of who we are as individuals and who we are as a group. It's our DNA. We’re really proud of that.”

“The journey is ongoing with us and there is so much left to do,” Littrell added. “We’re living the next chapter that hasn’t been told yet, and that's exciting.”

To see a full list of the "DNA World Tour's" dates and locations, visit backstreetboys.com.