SALT LAKE CITY — A new video shows a family driving through the wildfires burning across California.

The video, shared by Brynn Parrott Chatfield, shows her and a driver driving around Paradise, California.

Thousands of people have been evacuated from a wildfire in Butte County, California, which is north of Sacramento. The fire has blazed through more than a dozen square miles of land, according to USA Today.

Chatfield can be heard praying in the video.

“I feel very vulnerable posting this but I feel I should,” she wrote in the video description. “My hometown of Paradise is on fire. My family is evacuated and safe. Not all my friends are safe. It's very surreal. Things always work out, but the unknown is a little scary.”

The fire began in Feather River Canyon around 6:30 a.m. Thursday, CNN reports. It is still not contained. About 1,000 homes are expected to be destroyed.

More than 2,200 firefighters are battling the fire. Multiple fatalities have been reported but a number hasn’t been released, according to local reports.