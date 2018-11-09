OREM — A passenger on a Greyhound bus was hailed as a hero Friday after he successfully pulled over a bus after the driver suffered an apparent medical condition.

About 7:15 a.m., a Greyhound bus was traveling north on I-15 near Orem when a passenger noticed the driver was slumped over, according to the Utah Highway Patrol. The bus may have also been going in and out of its lane as several motorists had pulled off to the shoulder, said UHP trooper Colton Freckleton.

A passenger was able to steer the bus off to the side of the road where a trooper was already stopped on another call, he said. The bus made slight contact with a barrier wall before coming to a stop.

There were approximately 20 people on the bus, according to Freckleton. The driver was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

Information about where the bus was coming from, where it was going, and whether the passenger had any prior bus or large vehicle driving experience was not immediately known.

No other passengers were injured.

This is at least the second incident of a Greyhound driver suffering an apparent medical condition while driving through Utah.

On New Year's Eve, a 13-year-old California girl was killed and a dozen others hospitalized when a Greyhound bus traveling from Denver to Las Vegas flew off I-70 near the Devil's Canyon view area in a remote area outside of Green River, Emery County, and into a steep wash, coming to rest about 200 feet off the interstate. Passengers reported seeing the driver in that incident slumped over the wheel just prior to the crash.

Additional information will be posted as it becomes available.