SALT LAKE CITY — A survivor of last year’s Las Vegas shooting died in Wednesday’s attack in California, according to multiple news reports.

Telemachus Orfanos, 27, died with 11 others inside the Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousands Oaks, California, after a lone gunman opened fire in the bar, BBC News reported.

Orfanos previously survived the Las Vegas shooting when a gunman killed 58 people at a country music festival.

"My son was in Las Vegas with a lot of his friends, and he came home. He didn't come home last night," his mother, Susan Schmidt-Orfanos told ABC-7. "I don't want prayers. I don't want thoughts. I want gun control."

“I hope to God no one sends me anymore prayers. I want gun control. No more guns!” - mother of shooting victim Telemachus Orfanos. She says he survived the #LasVegasShooting but did not survive the #ThousandOaksMassacre. @ABC7 @ABCNewsLive pic.twitter.com/UMqTY1RATK — Veronica Miracle (@ABC7Veronica) November 8, 2018

Orfanos graduated from Thousand Oaks High School in 2009 and spent 2.5 years in the U.S. Navy.

He visited the bar to meet his friends for dinner, according to USA Today.

"It’s particularly ironic that after surviving the worst mass shooting in modern history, he went on to be killed in his hometown," he said.

Authorities haven’t named all the victims of the attack.

Other survivors: Several other survivors from the Las Vegas shooting were inside the bar, too, according to The Hill.

Nicholas Champion, who was in the Borderline Bar, told CBS News he and his friends attended the country music festival last year.

"It's the second time in about a year and a month that this has happened," Champion told CBS News. "It's a big thing for us. We're all a big family and unfortunately, this family got hit twice."