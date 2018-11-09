PROVO — For the second year in a row, some Utah County firefighters will be spending Thanksgiving away from their families in order to help firefighters in California.

A type 3 engine with a four member crew from the Utah County Fire Department left Friday morning for California to help crews fight the highly destructive and fast-moving Camp Fire in Paradise, California. The fire has burned approximately 20,000 acres and several thousand buildings, and forced the evacuation of all 30,000 residents.

The Utah County team was expected to arrive either late Friday or early Saturday. The crew, which is certified to fight fires around the nation, has been working since the spring, said Utah County Fire Capt. Jamie Nelson.

"They started in Texas, and went to Nevada, Idaho, Utah and California. So they've been running nonstop since April," she said.

In addition to Utah County, orders are starting to come in for additional crews from Lehi, Provo, Bluffdale and Layton to also head to California to help, Nelson said.

The Utah County crew will be deployed a minimum 16 days and up to 21 days, she said, meaning once again they'll miss Thanksgiving at home.

"A lot of these individuals we sent out were part of the deployment (last year) that got home on Christmas Eve. Every year it's getting longer and longer," Nelson said.

The fires in California right now are behaving the same way the destructive fires did over the summer, she said.

The deployment of Utah firefighters comes on the heels of the tragic loss of Draper Battalion Chief Matt "Matty" Burchett, 42, a veteran firefighter with Draper and the Unified Fire Authority, who was killed in August while helping battle the Mendocino Fire.

"That can happen anywhere. The fire is the same in California as it is in Utah. And the risks are there constantly and we keep that in mind and we try to keep our safety practices at the forefront and bring everyone home safely," Nelson said.