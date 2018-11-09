SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Senate Democrats elected a veteran west-side lawmaker as its new leader Friday.

Sen. Karen Mayne, D-West Valley City, who has served as the Senate minority whip the past four years, will now be the minority leader.

“We are looking forward to working with our colleagues on both sides of the aisle and in both chambers to do the work the people of this state have elected us to do," she said. "Utah faces many challenges, and we owe it to the citizens of this state to come together to find solutions that will ensure a secure and prosperous future for all Utahns.”

Mayne replaces Sen. Gene Davis, D-Salt Lake City.

Senate Democrats also elected Sen. Luz Escamilla, D-Salt Lake City, as minority whip; Sen. Jani Iwamoto, D-Holladay, as assistant minority whip, and Sen.-elect Derek Kitchen, D-Salt Lake City, as caucus manager.