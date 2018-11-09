SALT LAKE CITY — The first results from Utah County since Election Day favored incumbent Republican Rep. Mia Love, but she continues to trail her Democratic challenger, Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams.

Love gained 1,998 votes in Friday morning's updated count from Utah County, while McAdams added 722 votes. The two-term congresswoman continues to lead there with 12,811 votes to 4,505 for McAdams.

Steve Griffin, Deseret News FILE - GOP Rep. Mia Love talks with supporters and the media as she waits for election results in the 4th Congressional District at the Hilton Garden Inn in Lehi on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018.

But McAdams remains ahead in the total count for 4th Congressional District, which includes portions of Salt Lake and Utah counties as well as Juab and Sanpete counties, with 51.43 percent of the vote compared to 48.57 percent for Love.

The race is one of a handful for the U.S. House nationwide that is still considered too close to call. Both campaigns have said they have a path to victory for the seat last won by a Democrat in 2012.

Utah County, seen as key to the outcome of the election, saw long lines of voters waiting into the night on Election Day to cast ballots in person, leading the county to report Wednesday that almost 89,000 ballots remained to be counted.

Spenser Heaps, Deseret News FILE - Salt Lake County Mayor Ben McAdams, Democratic candidate for Utah's 4th Congressional District, takes a photo with supporter Dave Iltis at an election night event for the Utah Democratic Party at the Radisson in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018. McAdams' race against incumbent Rep. Mia Love, R-Utah, remained too close to call at the end of the night.

It is not clear how many of those ballots are in the 4th District.